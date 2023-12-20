GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cochin Flower Show from December 22

December 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 40th annual Cochin Flower Show will begin at Marine Drive on Friday. The event is organised under the aegis of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Agri-Horticulture Society.

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai said here that the flower show would be developed into the best such event in the country. It will conclude on January 1.

Mayor M. Anilkumar will inaugurate the show, while Mr. Pillai will preside over the function. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh will deliver the keynote address. Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the flower decoration pavilion. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will be among those present.

The flower show is being organised over a space of 5,000 sq.ft. It will showcase flower decorations and vegetable carvings. There would be an exhibition of flowering plants in a space of over 38,000 sq.ft., the organisers said. There will also be around 5,000 flowering orchids at the show. Nearly 10,000 lilium plants and miniature anthuriums will be on show.

Competitions for children will be held as part of the show. Cultural programmes and a New Year mega show will also be organised. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entry fee for adults is ₹100 and ₹50 for children.

