Cochin Flower Show begins today

The annual Cochin Flower Show will begin at the Ernakulathappan ground on Friday.

A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the event at 5 p.m. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will preside over the function. Hibi Eden, MP, and District Collector S. Suhas will attend. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission fee for adults will be ₹60 per person and ₹30 for children.