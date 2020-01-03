Kochi

Cochin Flower Show begins today

Preparations on for the annual Cochin Flower Show which will begin at the Ernakulathappan ground in the city on Friday.

Preparations on for the annual Cochin Flower Show which will begin at the Ernakulathappan ground in the city on Friday.

The annual Cochin Flower Show will begin at the Ernakulathappan ground on Friday.

A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the event at 5 p.m. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will preside over the function. Hibi Eden, MP, and District Collector S. Suhas will attend. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission fee for adults will be ₹60 per person and ₹30 for children.

