‘Cochin Festival’ from Dec. 24

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council will organise a 10-day celebration titled “Sangamam-The Cochin Festival”, from December 24, in connection with the Christmas-New Year season.
An array of cultural programmes and ethnic food items from different parts of Kerala and the rest of India will be showcased. Kudumbashree too will have stalls.
The event is being organised on a big scale this year since the Lonely Planet travel guide had selected Kochi as one among the 10 cities worldwide that people must visit in 2020. The city will also soon get Unseco’s “Creative City of Gastronomy” award, sources said.
