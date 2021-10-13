Cochin Duty-Free announces lucky draw winners

Cochin Duty-Free has announced the winners of the first lucky draw conducted for its customers under the ‘Shop and Fly’ promotional scheme jointly held with Air India Express Ltd. The lucky draw winners for the month of September are Anumol M.S. (Manakkad, Mulavukad, Ernakulam) and Nishad Kunhi (Guruvayur, Thrissur). The winners will receive free international round trip ticket from Air India Express. Under the joint promotion, a lucky draw will be conducted every month for customers purchasing from Cochin Duty-Free, said a communication here.

The lucky draw was done by Oommen Joseph (Assistant Commissioner of Customs) and Captain Sanjay Gopinad (Air India Express) in the presence of CIAL officers Jacob T. Abraham, Santhosh J. Poovattil, Sreejith T.K., Paul A. Bijoy and George Elanjickal, the communication added.

CIAL and Air India Express have rolled out promotional schemes for passengers under a joint marketing initiative. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on September 6. As part of the joint promotional campaign, passengers travelling on Air India Express can also avail of 15% and 20% off while shopping from the Cochin Duty-Free at the international departure terminal.