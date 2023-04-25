Cochin Devaswom Board to directly collect rent for Ernakulathappan ground and hall

April 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) has decided to directly collect rent for the Ernakulathappan ground and hall even as suo motu cases initiated in connection with the conduct of trade fairs on the ground and its pathetic condition are pending before the Kerala High Court.

The decision has been taken following the end of the term of the Ernakulam Siva Kshetra Kshema Samithi, according to an order of the CDB. The term of the rent sharing agreement entered into between the CDB and the Samithi expired on December 31, 2022. The Samithi submitted a representation seeking extension of the term of agreement. When the suo motu cases came up for hearing recently, the Samithi submitted that the income generated from the Ernakulathappan ground and hall were assets meant for the development and management of the deity alone and not for the benefits of the CDB.

Refuting the CDB’s statement that the ground and hall were properties of the Devaswom, the Samithi said the properties belonged to the deity. It had no independent right over the ground and its objective was to aid the development and betterment of the deity and facilitate the utilisation of the land. The Samithi had also denied the allegation of the auditor that when the State audit team visited the office of the committee to verify the income and expenditure, the account of land purchase and other documents were not made available to them.

