Cochin Carnival begins on Dec. 8

The Cochin Carnival celebrations will begin on December 8 morning, with laying of wreath at the War Memorial in St. Francis Church at Fort Kochi by the Commanding Officer of INS Dronacharya Cmde Sunil Kumar Roy, Mayor Soumini Jain, ex-servicemen and personnel of Madras Regiment, among others.

The day is observed each year as Solidarity Day. Family members of martyrs, NCC cadets and school students too will be present.

The carnival’s flag will be hoisted on December 15 at Vasco Da Gama Square. This will be followed by a slew of cultural and sports events at different venues in West Kochi till December 31 when ‘Burning of Pappanji' is done on the Parade Ground.

The carnival rally will be taken out from the Veli Ground at 3.30 p.m. on January 1. Hibi Eden, MP, will be the chief guest.

People interested in participating in the events can register their names at the carnival committee office on River Road.