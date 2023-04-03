Cochin Cancer Research Centre to be ready by November, says P. Rajeeve

April 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin Cancer Research Centre will be ready in November this year and the super speciality block of the Ernakulam Medical College will be ready by October, said Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Monday.

The Minister was speaking to reporters here after visiting the work sites. His visit was to review important works being undertaken in the district and evaluate their progress as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the government.

The Minister said ₹449 crore is being invested in the cancer research centre, which is now operating out of the medical college building. The cost includes that of the medical equipment. There will be 100 beds in the first phase of the project. Medical equipment worth about ₹210 crore will be needed, including instruments that are being imported. Mr. Rajeeve said that he will be among the group led by the Health Minister that will meet officials from Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board in connection with securing clearances for the instruments to be imported.

The super speciality block of the medical college involves an investment of ₹368 crore. The facility will be spread over eight storeys with a total floor area of 8.27 lakh sq. ft. Around 85% of civil works have been completed. Around 25% of the mechanical, plumbing and electrical works too have been completed.

Work on both the medical projects will be coordinated by a committee headed by the District Collector. The committee will meet every second Saturday with officials from departments concerned as well as contractors and representatives of Infrastructure Kerala Ltd. (INKEL), the special purpose vehicle executing work on the Cochin Cancer Research Centre.

The Kerala State Electricity Board will establish a substation to serve the two facilities. There will also be a dedicated water line. The road between NUALS and Kinfra will be made broader. A staff pattern to man the facilities is now under consideration of the department of Finance.

District Collector N. S. K. Umesh, Inkel MD K. Illankovan, medical college principal Dr. Rashmi Rajan were among those who accompanied the Minister.