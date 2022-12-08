Cochin cancer centre ties up with private hospital to offer radiation treatment

December 08, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The executive committee of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has decided to tie up with a private hospital for providing radiation treatment to its patients in view of the inordinate delay in getting slots at the facility at General Hospital, Ernakulam, according to the CCRC authorities.

They dismissed allegations by Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement that it might eventually result in patients approaching the private hospital for cancer treatment. In a letter to the Chief Minister, representatives of the movement sought the cancellation of agreement between the CCRC and the private hospital. They also urged the government to continue to provide radiation facility at the General Hospital to patients registered with the CCRC.

The CCRC authorities said the agreement was signed on the basis of feedback from the head and neck surgeon and radiation oncologist that the delay in offering radiation treatment in view of the rush at the General Hospital would affect treatment. Radiation has to ideally start within a maximum gap of six weeks after surgery, they said.

Radiation treatment at the private hospital is being offered at rates prescribed by the government. The radiation oncologist at the CCRC is monitoring the process to ensure that patients get timely care, according to the CCRC.

The first of the three linear accelerator machines for radiation treatment ordered by the cancer centre is likely to be ready by July 2023. The remaining units are expected to reach within a year.