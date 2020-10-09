Coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach concludes

KOCHI

09 October 2020

It was organised by Navy and Coast Guard along Kerala, Karnataka seaboards

The two-day half-yearly coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach, along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts ended on Thursday.

Conducted by the Navy and the Coast Guard, the exercise had participation by all coastal security stakeholders and assets ranging from patrol vessels and boats to fishing craft, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and remotely-piloted aircraft.

“A wide range of security contingencies including multi-layer security, infiltration from sea, simulated attacks on vital installations/assets, hijacking of merchant ships, and cross landings were exercised,” said a communication.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Coastal Defence, reviewed the preparedness and conduct of the exercise with special emphasis on ensuring the COVID-19 protocol by the all agencies.

The coastal securty exercise was closely monitored from Joint Operations Centre in Kochi.