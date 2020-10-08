Coastal security exercise begins

Kochi

08 October 2020 00:57 IST

The Coast Guard, in a press release, said that the half-yearly coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach, for Kerala and Karnataka, was being held between October 7 and 8. The Coast Guard and the Navy are conducting and coordinating the exercise together with the Coastal Police, Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, Immigration, Department of Port, Department of Fisheries, Director General of Lighthouses and the fishing community, with the aim of testing the coastal security apparatus and revalidating the standard operating procedures.

