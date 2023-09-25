Coastal residents keep fingers crossed over IMD forecast

September 25, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - KOCHI

With weather forecasts pointing to likelihood of isolated heavy rain in Ernakulam on September 27 and 28, and light to medium rain on the previous two days, residents in the coastal areas of the district are keeping their finger crossed.

“The monsoon has reached its tail-end and so far we have been spared of any serious instances of sea erosion,” said V.T. Sebastian, a resident of the coastal Chellanam panchayat on Sunday. He said the rainfall during the monsoon period was low, creating large deficit. However, there were some days of wind, but it had not picked up the speed required to trigger heavy waves, he added.

India Meteorological Department data showed that Ernakulam had reduced its rain deficit to 29% between June 1 and September 24 this year from the deficiency level nearly a fortnight ago. The district has seen actual rainfall of 1,456.7 mm while the normal level is 2,052.3 mm, a deficit of 29%. Neighbouring Alappuzha district also closed the gap in rain received to 19% though Idukki still has a rain deficit of more than 50%.

Kerala Latin Catholic Association president John Sherry said the residents of Chellanam continued to demand complete coastal protection for the 17-km segment between Chellanam and Fort Kochi. Work on the seawall using tetrapods had been done only along a 7.3-km segment and the second phase must cover the entire segment, he said.

The State government is considering a proposal for ensuring safety of the coastal area between Vypeen sea mouth to Munamabam. The proposal is for a ₹230-crore project that will ensure the safety of the 25-km coastal segment.