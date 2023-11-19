HamberMenu
Coastal residents hope Navakerala Sadas will address their concerns

November 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the Navakerala Sadas sessions for the district set to begin early December, coastal residents are hopeful that some of the key issues raised by them will come under sharper government focus.

One of the key issues is the measures to be adopted for prevention of coastal erosion and sea incursion into residential areas along the coast. Vypeen MLA K. N. Unnikrishnan said the government had its financial limitations. The plan for a ₹230-crore coast protection project for the segment between Vypeen and Munambam, prepared under the aegis of IIT Madras, was under active consideration by the government, he said. He added that the plan at present centred on hiving off some of the tourism elements in the project to give more focus to coastal protection.

He said a large chunk of the Union government assistance towards coastal protection measures under various heads had been stopped and the State had to find its own resources. But he expressed hope that the government would be able to get the project off the ground soon.

Another project that has progressed steadily is the coastal road project, which is being funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The ₹252-crore project was making steady progress with regular review meetings being held, he added.

Sherry J. Thomas of Kerala Latin Catholic Association said that if the association was invited to the Sadas it would raise the issue of the JB Koshy Committee report as well as issues related to Coastal Regulation Zone. Erecting tetrapod walls along the entire Chellanam segment of the coast would also be raised, he added.

