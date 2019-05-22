Coastal regulation needs overhaul, say fishers

The recent Coastal Regulation Zone notification should be comprehensively overhauled to protect the interests of fishermen and those residing in coastal areas. The demand was raised at a workshop of fishers’ unions and fisheries experts here on Tuesday.
Various fishers’ unions and coastal residents had demanded that the obstructions coastal residents faced to build their own houses should be removed from the CRZ notification issued in 2011. However, the notification this year has allowed real estate and tourism lobbies to tighten their grips on the coastal land. By doing this, the government has sabotaged the very aim of the Coastal Regulation Zone.
Environmentalist M.K. Prasad presided at the meeting and Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi president Charles George presented a report.
