Coastal protection forum criticises Punargeham project

KOCHI

07 June 2021 23:30 IST

‘Decisions made without consultation with stakeholders’

The forced eviction of people living on Kerala’s coast in the name of relocating them to safer homes under the Punargeham project must be stopped, the Kerala Theera Samrakshana Vedi has demanded.

The project launched by the State government in 2019 proposed that families living within 50 m of the high tide line could move away from the coast prone to flooding. It was contrary to the Fisheries Department’s project report that cautioned against forced eviction, said the coastal protection forum.

According to the forum, the government now said that those who were unwilling to relocate from the coast would not be eligible for government help in case of damage to their houses. Those who avail the Punargeham project must demolish their houses at their expense and must give up ownership of their land. They would get a compensation of ₹10 lakh, irrespective of the extent of land they owned. The ₹6-lakh help to purchase alternative land and ₹4-lakh to build a house too have many preconditions, including that the beneficiary will not be able to sell the land for 12 years. The forum said the decisions were made without consultations with stakeholders and would lead to the coastal population being left landless.

The ultimate aim was to benefit players of Sagarmala and ‘blue economy’ schemes, which targeted large-scale investment in the coast, said Tushar Nirmal Sarathy, convenor of the Vedi. It was sad that the government was not addressing man-made issues that led to coastal erosion and subsequent incursion of seawater into habitats. Both the government and the Opposition would have to explain their stand on the issue, he said.