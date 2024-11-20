 />
Coastal police seize fishing boats used for film shooting off Chellanam coast

Published - November 20, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal police seized two fishing boats that were reportedly used for film shooting off the Chellanam coast on Wednesday.

The boats were seized after the police found that they ventured into the sea in violation of norms. The seized boats were later handed over to the marine enforcement wing of the Fisheries department. The inspection by the department found that the boats lacked the required permits. They were also used for film shooting in the sea in violation of rules, it said.

The Coastal police detected the two boats while participating in the fourth edition of the biennial coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil-24, on the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts that began on Wednesday. Besides the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard, police, coastal police, Intelligence, Customs, Immigration and ports personnel, and stakeholders in the fisheries sector participated in the exercise.

The crew reportedly working for a Telugu movie claimed that they had secured permission from the Harbour Engineering department for shooting in the Chellanam harbour region. The Fisheries department is likely to impose fine on the boat owners, according to officials.

