Coastal clean-up drive held on Lakshadweep islands 

September 18, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Peninsular Aquatic Genetic Resources, ICAR - NBFGR, Kochi, organised a coastal clean-up campaign on Lakshadweep islands in collaboration with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), Ministry of Earth Sciences, at Agatti.

The programme was aimed at bringing together individuals, communities, and organisations to work collaboratively in cleaning up the coastal and island regions of the country, raising awareness about marine litter pollution and promoting sustainable practices for a healthier ocean ecosystem, according to the organisers of the programme.

The basic message of the event was ‘Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle’. The PAGR Centre conducted the event on Agatti Island with modules such as participation of 50 NCC cadets in cleaning the beach (near the airport area), awareness talk by the principal, Government Higher Secondary School, and clean-up activities near the NBFGR facility with the participation of 46 beneficiaries attached to the community aquaculture units of the NBFGR.

