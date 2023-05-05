ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal audience in Vypeen, Kochi constituencies

May 05, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

As part of hosting ‘coastal audiences’ (theera sadassu) at 47 Assembly constituencies in the State, the discussion with people’s representatives (9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.) followed by a coastal audience (10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) will be held at Kochi and Vypeen Assembly constituencies on May 27 between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.  

Discussion with people’s representatives will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at Island Club auditorium at Njarakkal for Vypeen constituency and the coastal audience will be at Manjooran Hall between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.  

The coastal audience is held under the auspices of State Fisheries department with a view to understanding and resolving the problems of the coastal people and to ensure that the development and welfare activities reach them.

Ministers, other people’s representatives, officials and department heads will take part in the programme aimed at formulating plans based on the traditional knowledge of the fishing community.

