Coast Guard undertakes campaign to clean up shoreline

February 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday kick-started a two-day-long exercise to clean up the shoreline at No. 4 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) with active participation of various agencies and stakeholders.

N. Ravi, Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe), inaugurated the event. The rationale of the exercise is to build and launch coordinated efforts for protecting the shores during any unforeseen situation of oil spillage at sea or with in port limits.

It also aims to improve awareness and cohesion among stakeholders from various government and as non-government organisations, including port authorities, oil companies, and fisheries. This is in tune with the Coast Guard’s role as the nodal agency for co-ordinating pollution response within Indian maritime zones.

A total of 120 delegates from various government and private institutions participated. The first day of the exercise included presentation on relevant topics by representatives of various agencies followed by table-top exercise on shoreline clean-up.

A demonstration of pollution response exercise at sea followed by shoreline clean-up along Fort Kochi beach will be held on Thursday.

