ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard trains Marine Police personnel in Kochi

July 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty five personnel of Kerala Marine Police successfully completed four weeks of training at Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi, on Saturday.

During the span of training, various theoretical and practical classes on Navigation, SOLAS, VBSS, Boat Handling, Communication, GMDSS, and Rummaging were conducted by Coast Guard Personnel and also officials from local Customs office. DIG Arvind Sharma, Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi, applauded the dedication and zeal displayed by the Marine Police personnel during the course of training. 

G. Poonguzhali, IPS, Asst. Inspector General, Coastal Security, was the Guest of Honour for the event and handed over the course completion certificates to the marine police personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US