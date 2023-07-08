Coast Guard trains Marine Police personnel in Kochi

July 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Twenty five personnel of Kerala Marine Police successfully completed four weeks of training at Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi, on Saturday.

During the span of training, various theoretical and practical classes on Navigation, SOLAS, VBSS, Boat Handling, Communication, GMDSS, and Rummaging were conducted by Coast Guard Personnel and also officials from local Customs office. DIG Arvind Sharma, Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi, applauded the dedication and zeal displayed by the Marine Police personnel during the course of training.

G. Poonguzhali, IPS, Asst. Inspector General, Coastal Security, was the Guest of Honour for the event and handed over the course completion certificates to the marine police personnel.

