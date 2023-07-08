HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coast Guard trains Marine Police personnel in Kochi

July 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty five personnel of Kerala Marine Police successfully completed four weeks of training at Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi, on Saturday.

During the span of training, various theoretical and practical classes on Navigation, SOLAS, VBSS, Boat Handling, Communication, GMDSS, and Rummaging were conducted by Coast Guard Personnel and also officials from local Customs office. DIG Arvind Sharma, Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi, applauded the dedication and zeal displayed by the Marine Police personnel during the course of training. 

G. Poonguzhali, IPS, Asst. Inspector General, Coastal Security, was the Guest of Honour for the event and handed over the course completion certificates to the marine police personnel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.