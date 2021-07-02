Kochi

Coast Guard saves drowning man

Swift action by a sailor on board a Coast Guard ship helped save the life of a person who fell into the backwaters from the Thoppumpady bridge, early on Thursday morning.

A sailor on board ICGS Vikram which was berthed at Mattancherry Wharf saw the man struggle to swim to the shore, amidst strong currents. The sailor threw a lifebuoy towards the drowning person who has been identified as Rahul of Palluruthy and pulled him towards the jetty.

The ship staff lowered a pilot ladder, helped rescue him and gave him first aid, before handing him over to the CISF to complete security formalities.


