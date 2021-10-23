Coast Guard rescues fishers

KOCHI

23 October 2021 22:20 IST

Two crew members of the fishing vessel Sijumon-1, who were injured after being thrown overboard in a collision with the merchant vessel Navios Venus at midnight on Friday off Vizhinjam, were evacuated to the Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, by a pair of Indian Coast Guard ships.

They were earlier provided care by the medical team of the Coast Guard station in Vizhinjam. The rest of the 15 crew members of the fishing boat were safely brought back to Colachel, said a Coast Guard press release.

