Coast Guard personnel rescue fishermen from sinking vessel

July 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard ship Arnvesh and a helicopter rescued fishermen who were on board a sinking fishing vessel 21 nautical miles (around 40 km) west of Kochi, on Saturday.

On receiving the distress message about the sinking fishing vessel Mariyam, ICGS Arnvesh proceeded with maximum speed to render assistance. After assessing the damage, steps were taken to ensure the safety of all eight crew members of the vessel.

Later, Coast Guard personnel helped control flooding onboard the fishing boat, and it was made operational. The vessel was then escorted safely to the Munambam fishing harbour, said a release.

