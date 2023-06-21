ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard observes Yoga Day

June 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Coast Guard Air Enclave-Kochi also organises yoga session in collaboration with The Art of Living

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of Indian Coast Guard’s District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe) performed special yoga on Wednesday along with experts of Brahma Kumaris yoga and meditation centre. The District Commander and DIG, N. Ravi, inaugurated the event. All ships and stations also conducted yoga sessions.

The Coast Guard Air Enclave-Kochi also organised a yoga session in collaboration with The Art of Living to promote physical and mental well-being among personnel. A total of 140 officers, sailors, and Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel participated. Deputy Inspector General Atul Agarwal, Commanding Officer of the air enclave, was among those present. The Coast Guard Station at Beypore too conducted a mass yoga session.

The Yoga Day celebrations at Cochin Port Authority saw officials and personnel, including its Chairperson M. Beena, attending yoga sessions at two venues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US