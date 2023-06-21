Coast Guard observes Yoga Day

June 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Personnel of Indian Coast Guard’s District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe) performed special yoga on Wednesday along with experts of Brahma Kumaris yoga and meditation centre. The District Commander and DIG, N. Ravi, inaugurated the event. All ships and stations also conducted yoga sessions.

The Coast Guard Air Enclave-Kochi also organised a yoga session in collaboration with The Art of Living to promote physical and mental well-being among personnel. A total of 140 officers, sailors, and Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel participated. Deputy Inspector General Atul Agarwal, Commanding Officer of the air enclave, was among those present. The Coast Guard Station at Beypore too conducted a mass yoga session.

The Yoga Day celebrations at Cochin Port Authority saw officials and personnel, including its Chairperson M. Beena, attending yoga sessions at two venues.