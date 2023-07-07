ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard evacuates patient from Lakshadweep

July 07, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Coast Guard aircraft evacuated a critically ill 48-year-old man from Lakshadweep to a hospital in Kochi, braving extreme weather conditions on Friday.

The patient was reported to be suffering from brain stroke and was in an unconscious state at the Government Hospital in Androth. A Dornier aircraft took off from Coast Guard Air Enclave, Kochi, along with a medical team and equipment, while its personnel at Kavaratti and Androth coordinated the safe evacuation amid heavy rain.

The aircraft transited a distance of approximately 900 km in extreme weather conditions and provided necessary medical support to the patient en route, according to a release.

