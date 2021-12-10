Kochi

Coast Guard evacuates fisherman in distress

Personnel of the Indian Coast Guard conducted a swift medical evacuation of a fisherman, Rahul, off Suhelipar Island in Lakshadweep, on Thursday.

The Fisheries Department informed the ICG of a medical emergency on board fishing vessel Mazhai Malai Matha, which was about 100 km away from Kavaratti Island. By Thursday evening, ICGS C-444 reached near the fishing vessel and evacuated the patient along with one escort, and headed to Kavaratti Harbour.

On arrival off Kavaratti, the patient and the escort were transferred to a Coastal Security Police (CSP) boat. He was subsequently shifted to Government Hospital, Kavaratti, by night and his condition is reported to be stable. The evacuated crew and their family members expressed their gratitude to the ICG for the swift action, official sources said.


