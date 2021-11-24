Coast Guard evacuates critically injured Myanmarese mariner

Patient shifted to city hospital

In a swift, coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated a critically injured Myanmarese mariner off Kochi from the merchant vessel mv Hyundai Goodwill.

Seaman Min Min Latt, 46, floundered and suffered injuries in his right ear and shoulder, while working in the vessel’s engine room. He was persistently bleeding from his ear and was experiencing acute pain in the shoulder, in the incident that took place around 250 nautical miles (over 450 km) west of Kochi.

The master of the vessel raised a distress alarm and requested the Marine Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Kochi, through email for helicopter evacuation of the patient, on Monday. Considering the long distance from the shore, the vessel was directed to close in to Kochi, with maximum available speed. In addition, the master was telephonically advised on medical guidelines and asked to monitor the parameters of the patient.

In the meantime, Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) activated the rescue network and liaised with various stakeholders, including the State administration, Customs, Immigration and the company agent, for necessary clearance.

A Coast Guard vessel with a special medical team was deployed during night hours, along with a port tug, to facilitate and coordinate the safe transfer of the critically injured patient. Soon after, the medical team boarded the merchant vessel, carried out a preliminary medical inspection and transferred the patient from the ship to the port tug.

On Tuesday noon, the Coast Guard vessel and tug returned to the harbour and the patient was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital for further treatment, an ICG release said.