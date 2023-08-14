HamberMenu
Coast Guard conducts daring medical evacuation mid sea on foreign vessel off Kochi

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, on August 13 received information that one of the crew onboard MV Evelyn Maersk had a cardiac attack and required medical evacuation

August 14, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue operation carried out by Indian Coast Guard some 100 nautical miles off Kochi on August 14, 2023. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rescue operation carried out by Indian Coast Guard some 100 nautical miles off Kochi on August 14, 2023. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated a critical mariner requiring immediate hospitalisation from the vessel MV Evelyn Maersk headed to Suez Canal from Colombo when the vessel was 110 nautical miles from Kochi.

The marine identified as Valid Ola Gilbert, a 55-year-old Filipino, had collapsed aboard the vessel. On Sunday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, received information that one of the crew onboard MV Evelyn Maersk had a cardiac attack and required medical evacuation at the earliest.

The vessel was then contacted, provided with telemedical assistance and the evacuation of the distressed mariner was planned. Shortly, the Indian Coast Guard ship, ICGS C-427, set sail from Vizhinjam and after maneuvering the rough seas launched an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with medical configuration to carry out the mid-sea medical evacuation 110 nautical miles from Kochi.

However, the safe recovery of the patient was not possible as he could not be shifted to a suitable spot onboard. Since the ALH could not evacuate the patient, the Coast Guard vessel ICGS C-427 braving the extreme sea conditions approached MV Evelyn Maersk, evacuated the patient and proceeded at maximum speed for Vizhinjam harbour.

Post embarkation, the ICG team stabilised the patient enroute to Vizhinjam Harbour with portable oxygen support and medical aid. On arrival at the Vizhinjam harbour, the patient was rushed to NIMS Hospital, Neyyattinkara for further medical management.

