Coast Guard activates work-up team in Kochi

08 September 2020 23:41 IST

The Coast Guard has activated a work-up team in Kochi with the aim of achieving specified performance standards capable of meeting top-notch operational readiness of vessels and crew 24x7.

Additional Director General Rajan Bargotra, Coast Guard Commander for the western seaboard, inaugurated the team. Deputy Inspector General Anwar Khan is the office-in-charge of the work-up team (west), which comprises five officers and 11 enrolled personnel.

The work-up team provides Coast Guard ships refresher training and will fine-tune the operational procedures. A communication said the team would ensure the men behind the machine were professionally thorough and operationally ready to face any challenges emanating from the seas.

