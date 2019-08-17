CNG autos make considerable inroads into city

Autorickshaw operators in the city are purchasing CNG-run autos to adhere to curbs imposed by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to rein in air and noise pollution and to regain ground lost to online taxi cars.

The marked shift from petrol and diesel autos to CNG is happening, although there are only half-a-dozen CNG-vending outlets in the city and its immediate suburbs. “Pipelines were laid through almost all arterial roads and vending machines installed at fuel stations. But they have not been charged. The city will need adequate number of CNG-vending outlets to cater to the demand from auto operators. Moreover, several private bus operators are keen to retrofit CNG kits in buses at approximately ₹4 lakh since natural gas costs ₹56 per kg, as compared to the exorbitant price of diesel,” reliable sources said.

Responding to the development, K. Manoj Kumar, the new RTO of Ernakulam, said the government had decided to confine the issuance of city permits to CNG autos in order to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles that cause high air and noise pollution. “CNG pollutes much less, and the autos are distinctive by their green and yellow colours. It also helps us easily identify autos with city permits and to initiate action against those from the suburbs which are not authorised to operate in Kochi city,” he added.

Aimed at catering to the demand from commuters for last-mile connectivity, the MVD has been over the years striving to increase the number of city permit autos from 6,000 to over 10,000.

In the long run, the Centre’s policy is to have only e-vehicles for public transport by 2030.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Auto Drivers’ Association (CITU) general secretary M.B. Syamandabhadran, who is also an office-bearer of the auto-drivers’ cooperative society, welcomed the introduction of CNG-run autos, since theyconsiderably lessen fuel and operational expenses.

“But they need many more vending stations. As for augmenting the fleet of e-autos from the present 20, we are in talks with various manufacturers including the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL). There too, there has to be adequate number of recharging points and availability of spare parts,” he said.