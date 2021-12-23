CM’s pilot vehicle meets with accident

KOCHI

23 December 2021 22:40 IST

A police vehicle piloting the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with an accident at Kalamassery on Thursday, leaving five police personnel with minor injuries on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred when the Chief Minister was returning from Thrikkakara after paying homage to the deceased P.T. Thomas, MLA.

Inspector Santhosh, sub inspector Pradeep M.K., assistant sub inspector Pradeep K.S., civil police officers Abhilash and Vinu Francis were among the injured.

Advertising

Advertising

They were rushed to the hospital where the condition of all was said to be stable though the Inspector sustained minor fractures on his left arm.