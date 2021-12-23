Kochi

CM’s pilot vehicle meets with accident

A police vehicle piloting the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with an accident at Kalamassery on Thursday, leaving five police personnel with minor injuries on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred when the Chief Minister was returning from Thrikkakara after paying homage to the deceased P.T. Thomas, MLA.

Inspector Santhosh, sub inspector Pradeep M.K., assistant sub inspector Pradeep K.S., civil police officers Abhilash and Vinu Francis were among the injured.

They were rushed to the hospital where the condition of all was said to be stable though the Inspector sustained minor fractures on his left arm.


