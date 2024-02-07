CMRL probe: HC declines KSIDC plea to stop SFIO inspection

February 07, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined a plea of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (KSIDC) for staying an inspection of its office and premises by inspectors of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SFIO) as well as its notice seeking certain documents as part of its probe into the alleged financial dealing among Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s IT firm, KSIDC, and Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd (CMRL).

When senior Supreme Court lawyer C.S. Vaidhyanathan, appearing for KSIDC, made a plea for stopping the inspection and staying the notice, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked what was there for the KSIDC to hide and why a company owned by the government should be so concerned about the notice seeking certain details from it.

The senior counsel submitted that the company had nothing to hide from the inspectors. All information sought by them was available with the Centre. The company was, in fact, willing to hand over the documents, including the copies of all the books of accounts, audited balance sheets, and minutes of board meetings sought by the inspectors However, it required some time as it had asked for the books of accounts from 2012.

Senior Central government counsel R.V. Sreejith, opposing the pleas of the KSIDC, submitted there was no reason for the public limited company to keep away documents sought by the inspectors. They were routine documents maintained by the company in its usual course of business. The court also asked the Centre to respond to the the petition challenging the SFIO investigation.

In its petition, the KSIDC pointed out that the Centre had ordered investigation into its affairs along with that of the CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited and appointed three inspectors for the probe. The order had been issued without hearing it. The company held only 13.4% equity share in the CMRL. Besides, it was not involved in any day-to-day business operations or management of the CMRL.

As a shareholder, the company should not be subject to investigation by the SFIO or any authorities for the alleged financial transactions between the CMRL and the IT company. Nor were there allegations against the internal affairs of the KSIDC.