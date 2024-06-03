CMRL payment: HC admits Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s plea against vigilance court order

The Kerala High Court on Monday admitted a petition by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan challenging the order of a vigilance court dismissing his plea for a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and now-defunct IT company of T. Veena, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi.

While dismissing his plea, the vigilance court had observed that although there were allegations that some others too received payments, the petitioner expressed no grievance regarding those payments. The petitioner only sought an inquiry against the Chief Minister, his daughter, and her company, which would strengthen the argument that the complaint was politically motivated. The vigilance court had also observed that there was no prima facie evidence to support the allegations and therefore petition did not fall within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In his review petition, Mr. Kuzhalnadan alleged that the vigilance court had passed the order without examining the evidence given by him.

The High Court adjourned the petition to June 18 for further hearing.

