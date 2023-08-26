CMRL pay-off case: Vigilance court dismisses petition

August 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

A Vigilance Special court here rejected a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena, and prominent UDF leaders including Oommen Chandy.

N.V. Raju, the enquiry commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Muvattupuzha, dismissed the petition filed by social activist Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery, noting that the complainant has not shown a prima facie case and there was only a mere allegation that the political leaders got money in return for favours given to the company.

The petitioner moved the court following an order of the Interim Board for Settlement of the Income Tax department, which revealed the payments made to the politicians.

Some of the staff of the company had given statements to the Income Tax department that “there had been a general funding including political funding to various political parties/ functionaries of political parties, media houses, temples, etc. as usually done by business groups”.

The petitioner had named Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leader Kunjalikutty, and V.K. Ibrahim Kunju, A. Govindan, and Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Ms. Veena, as the accused in the case who had allegedly received payments from the company.

However, the court pointed out that there was no case for the petitioner that any of the political leaders had officially dealt with any matters pertaining to the company. Apart from making a general statement that the payments were bribery for consideration, the complaint did not disclose the material particulars, which would show a prima facie case of commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complaint also did not say which offence under the Act was committed by respondents, the court noted.

General allegations were insufficient to initiate criminal proceedings under the Act. Apart from the general allegations made, the complainant had not furnished any material facts which would show that respondents had given any favours to the company in their capacity as public servants in return for the alleged payments, the court held.

