CMRL money transactions: HC unhappy with Centre for keeping mum on SFIO action

January 24, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed its unhappiness with the Centre for not providing information as to whether investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the money transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and various political parties and other individuals, including the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is warranted or ordered by the Centre.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a writ petition filed by Shone George seeking a directive to the Director, SFIO, to conduct a probe into the money transactions by the company came up for hearing.

The court had last time directed the Central government standing counsel to inform the court if any further action by the SFIO had been ordered or found warranted.

The court orally observed that if serious offences were involved, it was in public interest that they were tackled because the country was marching to become one of the major economies in the the world. “We could not have our name tarnished by saying that the company’s affairs in the country were held in such a manner. “

The court noted that a memo on the proceedings, initiated by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, filed by the counsel did not reflect any decision of the Centre with respect to the investigation by the SFIO.

Standing counsel for the Centre R.V. Sreejith submitted that the Centre had ordered an investigation under Section 210(1)(c) of the Companies Act into the affairs of the CMRL on its own. In fact, the mere initiation of an investigation under Section 210 did nor preclude the Centre from ordering a probe by the SFIO.

If the Centre took a decision in this regard, the SFIO could conduct an investigation into the allegations, he added and sought two weeks time to inform the court in this regard.

The court granted the Centre time till February 12 to inform the court on the need for further action by SFIO.