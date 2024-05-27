CMRL made illegal payments after inflating expenses, ED tells HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) systematically inflated expenses by booking bogus expenses, thereby generating money for illegal payments to various individuals, politicians, government servants, and the media.

The ED made the submission in an affidavit filed in response to a CMRL petition seeking to quash the ED case.

The affidavit said it was found that the company was inflating its expenditure by booking bogus expenses in cash to the tune of ₹133.88 crore, which was used for illegal payments.

The company was also involved in booking bogus expenses of ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, an IT company of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, though it had not actually provided any services.

The Interim Board for Settlements had upheld the findings of the Income Tax department with respect to inflation of expenses. The decision of the settlement board was not conclusive of money laundering offences and fictitious payments.

The diversions of funds of the CMRL by way of illegal payment to Exalogic and others had caused loss to public sector shareholders of the company, including the KSIDC. The ED also contended that the investigation by the the Serious Fraud Investigation Office did not exclude the jurisdiction of the ED to probe the money laundering offences.

