CMRL denies allegations of undue payments to Kerala CM’s daughter

August 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) described as baseless and unjustified news reports that the company paid undue money to Chief Cinister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena and a IT consultancy company Exalogic, allegedly owned by her. The allegation has no foundation in facts and looks like it is aimed at facilitating the closure of another industrial venture in the State, said the company CGM N. Ajith.

He told The Hindu on Wednesday that a company like CMRL, which is three decades old, needs expertise in various fields. Information technology is one area where the company has sought the help of a consultant. The consultancy firm has been paid over a period of time through proper channels, using cheques, which are traceable and accounted for, he said. The payments have been made for the services rendered by the consultant engaged by the CMRL, he said.

‘No extra favours’

The question of corruption or using money to get undue favours does not arise here. “Did we get any extra favour from any quarters by paying the company named in the recent reports,” asked Mr. Ajith, claiming that only if there is an iota of evidence of CMRL receiving extra favours does the question of corruption arise. “What is happening now is a normal Income Tax department procedure,” he added.

He also said that CMRL had enjoyed the goodwill of people and trade unions in the company. There have been no strikes in the company over these years. The salaries are paid on time and workers are happy. These allegations of corruption are meant only to create hurdles and possibly close another business enterprise in the State, he claimed.