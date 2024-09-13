CMFRI’s green mussel study reveals new insights for cancer research

Scientists at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here have decoded the genome of the Asian green mussel (Perna viridis), known locally as Kallummakkaya. This is the first-ever chromosome level genome sequencing of a marine invertebrate species in India and is considered a significant breakthrough in bivalve research. Earlier, CMFRI scientists had conducted a similar genome study for the Indian oil sardine.

The Asian green mussel is an important aquaculture species in the family Mytilidae contributing substantially to molluscan aquaculture. The research found that the mussel’s genome, which is 723.49 Mb and spread across 15 chromosomes, could provide new insights into cancer mechanisms and aid in developing therapeutic strategies. It is also expected to boost sustainable mussel aquaculture and help monitor environmental pollutants.

“A total of 49,654 protein-coding genes were identified, including 634 genes associated with the cancer pathway and 408 genes associated with viral carcinogenesis. This indicates that this species is a novel model organism for cancer research,” said lead researcher Dr. Sandhya Sukumaran. The advancement promises to significantly enhance our understanding of cancer pathways and facilitate the discovery of novel treatments, she added.

“The development will be a game-changer in boosting sustainable mussel aquaculture in the country as the research breakthrough will help gain insights into its growth, reproduction, and disease resistance”, said Grinson George, Director of CMFRI, in a press statement. The findings would benefit the aquaculture sector by improving genomic selection and breeding practices, leading to enhanced productivity and resilience in fisheries, he added.

A team of research was carried out with funding support from the Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi. The team included A. Gopalakrishnan, V.G. Vysakh, Wilson Sebastian, Lalitha Hari Dharani, Akhilesh Pandey, Abishek Kumar and J. K. Jena. According to scientists, the unravelling of the genome secret will help develop new strategies to combat diseases in the mussel. “Genomic investigations on this species are vital to understand genes, gene combinations, and signalling pathways leading to the parasitic diseases, which constitute a major threat to Asian green mussel aquaculture in India,” said Dr. Sandhya Sukumaran.

Apart from its aquaculture prospects, Asian green mussel plays a vital role as a bio-monitor as it is capable of accumulating heavy metals and other environmental pollutants in large quantities. Understanding the genome assembly will provide valuable information about the genomic pathways involved in response to pollutants. “The genetic markers to be developed from this research could be used to monitor pollutants in aquatic bodies, a significant milestone in safeguarding the aquatic environment,” she said.