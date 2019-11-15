CMFRI’s food, agri-aqua fest a huge draw

Around 500 kg of farmed seabass and tilapia were sold out on the opening day of the three-day food and agri-aqua festival that got under way at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Thursday.

A live kitchen that provides different tilapia dishes is an attraction of the event held in association with Swadeshi Science Movement. Farmed tilapia under the guidance of Krishi Vigyan Kendra is being used for preparing dishes at the live kitchen.

Awareness of nutritional valuess of tilapia are also given to those coming to enjoy tilapia culinary.

The festival was inaugurated by CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan.

Around 40 farmer producer companies found potential buyers to sell their products, including rice, cereals, pulses, vegetable oils, dairy products and numerous value-added products at the buyer-seller meet held as part of the event.

During the meet, farmers, farmer producer companies, self-help groups and agri start-ups from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka introduced their produces before a group of buyers such as major organic shops, grocery stores, super markets, co-operative stores, fertilizer dealers and wholesale dealers. Coordinated by the NABARD, the buyer-seller meet is being organised in line with the food and agri-aqua festival with an aim to support organic farmers and farmer producer groups to popularise their products in the market and to promote safe food products.

Agro-drones are the another attraction at the section that exhibits agriculture tools and machineries. Agro-drones are used in agriculture for pest and disease management.

This section also provides inputs as well as material for those interested in taking up farming activities. Method of hydroponic farming practices are also exhibited in the fest.

There is a special pavilion for organic products from Lakshadweep, including sweets, value-addition from tuna, virgin coconut oil and the like.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and entry is free.