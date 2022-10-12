CMFRI tops list of ICAR fisheries institutes in research activities, CIFT ranked fourth

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Kochi-based fisheries research institutions — Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT)— have been ranked top among Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions in the country.

CMFRI has been ranked first in the latest rankings of the ICAR among fisheries and animal science institutions. It was also ranked third among 93 institutes under all divisions of crop science, horticultural science, natural resources management, agricultural engineering, and animal and fisheries sciences, said a communication from the institute here. The ranking was based on research and related activities of the institutes during 2019-21.

CMFRI is also the top institution from among those under the ICAR with their headquarters in Kerala. The achievement was a recognition of the collective efforts of the CMFRI family in research and development activities for sustainable growth, said a CMFRI communication quoting its Director A. Gopalakrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempts to popularise mariculture activities like cage fish farming, technology development for breeding of commercially important fish varieties, research initiatives to develop nutraceutical products from marine organisms, efforts to make relevant policies, studies on socio-economics of the sector, and extension activities had helped CMFRI cement its position, he said.

The Kochi-headquartered CMFRI has regional research centres in Veraval, Karwar, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, Vizhinjam, Chennai, Tuticorin, Mandapam, Visakhapatnam, and Digha.

CIFT has been ranked fourth for its performance during 2019-21. A communication from the institute said CIFT projects had great impact on the fisheries sector. The institute had been on the frontline of designing fishing vessels, and all the existing trawlers were versions of the basic designs provided by CIFT, claimed a statement from the institute. One of the more recent innovations is a green, combination fishing vessel that considerably reduces fuel use. Efforts are also on to use non-conventional energy in fishing vessels.

The square mesh cod-end introduced by CIFT and nets designed to exclude juvenile catch too have contributed to the modernisation of the fishing sector in the country.