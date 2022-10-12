CMFRI tops list of ICAR fisheries institutes in research activities, CIFT ranked fourth

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 12, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Kochi-based fisheries research institutions — Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT)— have been ranked top among Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions in the country.

CMFRI has been ranked first in the latest rankings of the ICAR among fisheries and animal science institutions. It was also ranked third among 93 institutes under all divisions of crop science, horticultural science, natural resources management, agricultural engineering, and animal and fisheries sciences, said a communication from the institute here. The ranking was based on research and related activities of the institutes during 2019-21. 

CMFRI is also the top institution from among those under the ICAR with their headquarters in Kerala. The achievement was a recognition of the collective efforts of the CMFRI family in research and development activities for sustainable growth, said a CMFRI communication quoting its Director A. Gopalakrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempts to popularise mariculture activities like cage fish farming, technology development for breeding of commercially important fish varieties, research initiatives to develop nutraceutical products from marine organisms, efforts to make relevant policies, studies on socio-economics of the sector, and extension activities had helped CMFRI cement its position, he said. 

The Kochi-headquartered CMFRI has regional research centres in Veraval, Karwar, Mangaluru, Kozhikode, Vizhinjam, Chennai, Tuticorin, Mandapam, Visakhapatnam, and Digha.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

CIFT has been ranked fourth for its performance during 2019-21. A communication from the institute said CIFT projects had great impact on the fisheries sector. The institute had been on the frontline of designing fishing vessels, and all the existing trawlers were versions of the basic designs provided by CIFT, claimed a statement from the institute. One of the more recent innovations is a green, combination fishing vessel that considerably reduces fuel use. Efforts are also on to use non-conventional energy in fishing vessels.

The square mesh cod-end introduced by CIFT and nets designed to exclude juvenile catch too have contributed to the modernisation of the fishing sector in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
research
scientific institutions

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app