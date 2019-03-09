CMFRI to run KVK in Lakshadweep

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has taken over the administrative control of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Kavarathi Island.

The institute has drawn up an action plan for the activation of KVK which is aimed at facilitating the islanders efficiently tap its unique agricultural resources. An agricultural extension centre under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for linking agricultural research institutions and farmers, KVK will involve in various eco-labelling efforts for unique commodities of the Island, said a press release.

As a precursor to the full-swing operation of KVK, CMFRI will convene a consultative meeting on Saturday to formulate a perspective plan for the functioning of the Kendra in the coming years, the release added.