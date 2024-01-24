ADVERTISEMENT

CMFRI to offer five-day training course on marine biodiversity, environment

January 24, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to offer lessons on marine biodiversity and environment to postgraduate students, researchers and academics.

A five-day training course on Know Your Marine Biodiversity and Environment will be held from February 5 to 9 at the institute. It will offer a deeper understanding on marine biodiversity, taxonomy, ecosystem functions, and environmental challenges, and develop skills and tools for assessing, managing and conserving marine resources.

A range of topics, including coral reef diversity, marine mammal conservation, marine fish identification, mapping spatial distribution of marine resources, marine environmental quality assessment, sea turtle conservation, and tackling marine debris, will be dealt with.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hands-on practical sessions and field visits would be offered at the programme, said a press release here.

In the face of mounting threats, including climate change and pollution, understanding and protecting marine biodiversity is crucial in ensuring global food security and mitigating climate change, said A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of the CMFRI.

Interested participants may register online using a Google form at the CMFRI website (www.cmfri.org.in) on or before January 29. A maximum of 30 participants will be accommodated. Miriam Paul Sreeram is the course convener. Phone- 8301048849.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US