CMFRI to offer five-day training course on marine biodiversity, environment

January 24, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to offer lessons on marine biodiversity and environment to postgraduate students, researchers and academics.

A five-day training course on Know Your Marine Biodiversity and Environment will be held from February 5 to 9 at the institute. It will offer a deeper understanding on marine biodiversity, taxonomy, ecosystem functions, and environmental challenges, and develop skills and tools for assessing, managing and conserving marine resources.

A range of topics, including coral reef diversity, marine mammal conservation, marine fish identification, mapping spatial distribution of marine resources, marine environmental quality assessment, sea turtle conservation, and tackling marine debris, will be dealt with.

Hands-on practical sessions and field visits would be offered at the programme, said a press release here.

In the face of mounting threats, including climate change and pollution, understanding and protecting marine biodiversity is crucial in ensuring global food security and mitigating climate change, said A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of the CMFRI.

Interested participants may register online using a Google form at the CMFRI website (www.cmfri.org.in) on or before January 29. A maximum of 30 participants will be accommodated. Miriam Paul Sreeram is the course convener. Phone- 8301048849.