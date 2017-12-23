CMFRI to make use of satellite data for mapping of marine fisheries

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will utilise satellite data for the spatial mapping of marine fisheries and mangrove resources in the country, said A Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Winter School organised by CMFRI to train young researchers in using satellite remote sensing data, he said that the spatial mapping of marine fisheries resources would help in locating fishing areas, navigational channels, and protected areas distinctively in open sea waters.

He added that as part of the marine fisheries management initiative, CMFRI had launched a research project to analyse the productivity of sea waters utilising satellite data. The study is aimed at correlating data on the presence of chlorophyll in waterbodies collected physically with data generated by satellites.

Besides, CMFRI has inked a pact with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for conducting a collaborative study to assess blue carbon emissions and their sequestration, he said.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan added that remote sensing data would also be used to locate suitable sites for cage fish farming in sea waters. “Selection of ideal sites is important for expanding cage farming ventures systematically for a better yield. At the same time, site selection is crucial for not disrupting the environmental equilibrium of the coastal ecosystem,” he observed.

He also said that the second international symposium on Societal Applications in Fisheries and Aquaculture using Remote Sensing Imagery (SAFARI) to be organised by CMFRI in Kochi from January 15 to 17 would evaluate the progress of the development of research initiatives. Organised with the aim to strengthen research network for the utilisation of satellite technology for India’s marine fisheries sector, The Winter School, which began on December 1, was attended by 22 researchers.

N.R. Menon, co-chairman of Nansen Environmental Research Centre; T.V. Sathianandan, head of Fishery Resources Assessment Division of CMFRI; K.G. Mini, and Winter School course director Grinson George spoke.