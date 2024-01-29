CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat

January 29, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi has embarked on a pioneering initiative to develop lab-grown fish meat.

The project aims to establish India’s place in the field of cultured marine fish meat to address the growing demand for seafood and reduce excessive pressure on wild resources.

Cultivated fish meat or lab grown fish meat is produced by isolating specific cells from fish and growing them in laboratory setting using animal component free media. The final product will replicate the original flavour, texture, and nutritional qualities of the fish.

In the initial phase, the institute focusses on developing cell-based meat of high value marine fishes such as king fish, pomfret, and seer fish. In line with this, CMFRI has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Neat Meatt Biotech, a start-up working towards developing cultivated meat, to launch this initiative in the public-private partnership mode.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan and co-founder and CEO of Neat Meatt Biotech Sandeep Sharma signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard here on Monday, said a release from the CMFRI.

According to the MoU, CMFRI will carry out research on early cell line development of high value marine fish species. This involves isolating and cultivating fish cells for further research and development.

Additionally, CMFRI will handle genetic, biochemical, and analytical work related to the project. The institute is equipped with a cell culture laboratory with basic facilities, providing a solid foundation for research in cellular biology.

Neat Meatt, with its expertise in cell culture technology, will lead the optimisation of cell growth media, development of scaffolds or microcarriers for cell attachment, and scaling up production through bioreactors. It will also provide necessary consumables, manpower, and any additional equipment needed for the project.

“The project aims to accelerate development in the field, ensuring India is not left behind in this emerging industry,” says Dr. Gopalakrishnan. Dr. Sharma expressed confidence that the proof of concept of the project could be established within a couple of months.