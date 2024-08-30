ADVERTISEMENT

CMFRI to create awareness on whale shark conservation 

Published - August 30, 2024 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will observe the International Whale Shark Day with schoolchildren on August 30 (Friday) to raise awareness about the endangered fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute will conduct an awareness programme, including lectures, quiz, painting and elocution contests for students at the Government UP School, Vypeen, to draw attention to the conservation of the fish, said a press release here.

Whale shark, the gentle giant of the sea, is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, which makes its capture and trade punishable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent changes in the ocean ecosystem and subsequent phenomena have had a serious impact on whale sharks, said Grinson George, Director of CMFRI. “Increasing accumulation of plastics in the sea, abandoned fishing nets and climate change among others are often posing threats to the species,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also said that CMFRI’s extensive awareness initiatives among fishermen for the past few years were yielding results. “Following these campaigns, the practice of releasing whale sharks caught in nets back to the sea has become widespread,” he added.

Despite its impressive size, a maximum of 21 meters in length and 42 tonnes in weight, the whale shark is a harmless plankton feeder.

The Director will inaugurate the awareness programme at the Vypeen school. principal scientist T. M. Najmudeen, scientists Livi Wilson and Remya L. will coordinate the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US