CMFRI to create awareness on whale shark conservation 

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will observe the International Whale Shark Day with schoolchildren on August 30 (Friday) to raise awareness about the endangered fish.

The institute will conduct an awareness programme, including lectures, quiz, painting and elocution contests for students at the Government UP School, Vypeen, to draw attention to the conservation of the fish, said a press release here.

Whale shark, the gentle giant of the sea, is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, which makes its capture and trade punishable.

Recent changes in the ocean ecosystem and subsequent phenomena have had a serious impact on whale sharks, said Grinson George, Director of CMFRI. “Increasing accumulation of plastics in the sea, abandoned fishing nets and climate change among others are often posing threats to the species,” he added.

He also said that CMFRI’s extensive awareness initiatives among fishermen for the past few years were yielding results. “Following these campaigns, the practice of releasing whale sharks caught in nets back to the sea has become widespread,” he added.

Despite its impressive size, a maximum of 21 meters in length and 42 tonnes in weight, the whale shark is a harmless plankton feeder.

The Director will inaugurate the awareness programme at the Vypeen school. principal scientist T. M. Najmudeen, scientists Livi Wilson and Remya L. will coordinate the programme.