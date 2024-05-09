CMFRI to conduct painting competition for students on biodiversity

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will conduct a painting competition as part of International Biodiversity Day celebrations on May 22 for students. The competition will be held in three categories — sub-junior (up to six years), junior (six to 12 years), and senior (12 to 18 years).

Those interested in participating in the contest can apply at cmfrimbemd@gmail.com or call 94971-89941. Former National Biodiversity Board Chairperson B. Meenakumari will be the chief guest at a special programme to be held at the CMFRI on the occasion, says a press release.